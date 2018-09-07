Leveraging Technology to Create Social Readers (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Working in open-access institutions with a large majority of underserved populations, community college instructors often face the twofold tasks of helping students become conversant in discipline-specific coursework and also bringing students up-to-speed in their academic skill sets. Between publishers' higher costs of textbooks and students' struggle with large amounts of reading materials, getting students to both access and engage more deeply with texts is a challenge."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

E-textbooks could be the key to democratized education, cutting down the costs of their printed counterparts, but they can also help boost engagement. Read how annotation tools can help students find new levels of connection with digital texts. —Eduwire Editors