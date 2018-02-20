Landmark College students create virtual reality game for statistics (Education Dive)

"Somehow Cael Hansen missed the series of virtual reality demos on campus. The Massachusetts native enrolled in Landmark College planning to major in computer science, and he decided to witness virtual reality in action for himself after hearing fellow students talk about it. "—Source: Education Dive



Read how students at Landmark College have built a game-based learning experience driven by virtual reality to help learners visualize and connect with statistics content, offering a level of engagement that goes beyond a traditional textbook. Don’t miss the video where students share their experiences working together create this immersive learning game. —Eduwire Editors