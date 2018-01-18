Is Your Institution Really Ready for Predictive Analytics? (EdSurge)

"The idea of an advisor telling a student who just received an associate's degree to next enroll in a Ph.D. program seems farcical. But, leaders in higher education act similarly when it comes to analytics by embarking to create predictive models without first building a baseline level of understanding around data and analytics."—Source: xxx



WHY THIS MATTERS:

An institution can’t just jump into fully-fledged predictive analytics models with every bell and whistle — it needs to be built slowly so that schools can get a handle on how to effectively use the data they collect. At the end of the day, predictive analytics play an important role, but they are tools that can work in concert with other elements — not a silver bullet in and of itself. —Eduwire Editors