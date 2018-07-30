Instructional Design Specialist, Intermediate

Institution: Georgia State University

Putting technology to work at Georgia State University. Are you passionate about technology, your clients' success, and looking to make a difference? Ranked the #4 Most Innovative National University by US News and World Report, Georgia State is a leading force in the digital transformation of higher education. Georgia State's central technology services group, Instructional Innovation and Technology (IIT), seeks to inspire, support, and enable innovative solutions to advance learning, research and economic enterprise. IIT is leading the pursuit to find solutions to the unique challenges associated with information technology and serve as leaders in a global network of knowledge creation and sharing by earning the role of valued partners and trusted advisors for evolving technology solutions, discovering, creating and implementing new models of higher education for a community of diverse learners, creating and supporting innovative solutions that improve the lives of our students, our city and our state,attracting, developing and retaining talented and capable professionals and fostering an innovative culture of leaders where collaboration, ownership, creativity and efficiency are key.

Georgia State University's Center for Excellence in Teaching & Learning (CETL) is looking for a new Instructional Designer, Intermediate to join our vibrant and growing team. CETL Instructional Design Intermediate are creative professionals tasked with creating learning objects and online learning environments for GSU-affiliated face-to-face, hybrid, and online certificate and degree-credit programs. Collaborating with other instructional designers, multimedia designers, and subject matter experts, CETL Instructional Design Intermediates contribute to project teams responsible for planning, producing, assessing, and continuously improving GSU courses and programs.

