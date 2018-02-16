Topics

Institutional Innovation: Maximizing student outreach through artificial intelligence (Education Dive)

"With stagnant or declining enrollment, as well as dwindling state budgets for higher ed affecting most public institutions, administrators have increasingly found themselves between a rock and a hard place. How can they maintain their bottom lines, while simultaneously looking for ways to enroll more students, or even retain some of their high-risk enrollees? "—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This takes big data a big step further. This author opines that AI can help us understand student behavior, risks, and needs on a much more granular level while at the same time allowing for scale that is simply not possible by one staff member. I’m still holding onto a modicum of skepticism. Our student needs are too important for experimental and unproven methods. But the potential is there. —Eduwire Editors