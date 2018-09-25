Improving the Student Experience through eCommerce: Best Practices for Higher Ed (The EvoLLLution)

"Online shopping is increasingly the norm for people buying books, groceries, clothing and everything in between. According to Lisa Slavin, the familiarity that individuals have with online platforms like Amazon and Google are shaping their expectations of the online experience they hope to find from a college or university."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed could learn a thing or two from the world of online shopping. Students today are savvy online consumers, and their experiences in eCommerce spaces have shaped their ideas around customer service. —Eduwire Editors