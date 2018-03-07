Immersive technology keeps Rutgers students in class and off the buses (EdScoop)

"It’s often difficult — and sometimes even impossible — to measure whether a technology truly enhances learning or student life in general, but it hasn't been a problem for a Rutgers University program that uses telepresence technology to cut down on students’ lengthy cross-campus commutes."—Source: EdScoop



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It can be difficult to quantify the ROI of telepresence and UC on campus. But at the EDUCAUSE Enterprise IT Summit in Orlando, that is exactly what this Rutgers team illustrated. —Eduwire Editors