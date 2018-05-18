Human error to blame in vast majority of education data breaches (EdScoop)

"The nation relies on teachers to educate our children and help them when they make mistakes. But when it comes to protecting students' data, it is often the teachers and school staff who mistakenly let bad actors in to school computer systems, officials say."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Phishing attacks are on the rise — and often hackers exploit campus stakeholders to gain access. This underscores the need to train and educate everyone on campus about potential cybersecurity threats. —Eduwire Editors