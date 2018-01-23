How Twitter Hooks Up Students With Ghostwriters (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"It used to be that if students wanted someone to write an essay for them, they had to track someone down themselves. But these days an overwhelmed or desperate student can unintentionally summon legions of eager essay ghostwriters by merely venting frustration on Twitter. "—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education



WHY THIS MATTERS:

The internet has changed more than just how students research their papers — it can also offer them ways to avoid writing them. EvenTwitter can be a pipeline for academic dishonesty. Sure, some students tweet offers to pay for papers, but some essay-writing account target well-meaning students complaining about looming paper deadlines. —Eduwire Editors