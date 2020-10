"Following concerns about student privacy, Congress has a new proposition for universities to share student outcomes data with government agencies using a multiparty computation (MPC) program rather than a traditional database, Campus Technology reports."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We all want to keep institutional data secure. Could a secure multiparty computation program help keep data sharing safe? EdTech Magazine digs into the details. —Eduwire Editors