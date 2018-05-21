How a 21st-Century Learning Environment Helps Students Master Tough Subjects (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"How do you turn a shopping mall into a 21st-century classroom? For Austin Community College, in Texas, the answer includes lots of open space, a large computer lab, and a commitment to individual attention."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about flipping the script on traditional learning spaces — don’t miss this video of Austin Community College’s ACCelerator and see how they transformed a defunct shopping mall into a cutting edge educational facility. —Eduwire Editors