Higher Ed Users Are Less Susceptible to Phishing Scams (EdTech Magazine)

"University end users are pretty good at identifying a scam.

Only 10 percent of simulated phishing emails sent to users at education institutions were successful, a new study from Wombat Security Technologies reports. The company monitored tens of millions of simulated phishing attacks sent over the course of a year through its Security Education Platform across more than 15 industries."—Source: EdTech Magazine



WHY THIS MATTERS:

This goes to show that training end users has paid off, but we need to keep it up. There’s still ground to cover, and if we rest on our laurels, these numbers could backslide in a big way. —Eduwire Editors