Here’s how to boost enrollment with chatbots (eCampus News)

"As recently as last year, nearly one in five students who committed to attending Georgia State University (GSU) never showed up for classes in the fall. This problem isn’t unique to GSU, and it’s commonly referred to as the 'summer melt.' But GSU has taken an innovative approach to solving this challenge, using an artificially intelligent (AI) chatbot that has led to a significant increase in student enrollment."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

By tapping into the power of AI, chatbots are helping keep prospective students at GSU on the path to enrollment by using chatbots. It appears to be working well — new enrollments are up by 17%. —Eduwire Editors