Here’s how one university overhauled its mailroom and print services (eCampus News)

"The typical campus mailroom configuration in 2018 consists of a bank of hundreds, if not thousands, of mostly empty P.O. boxes, a desk for package pickup, and a long line of students waiting to be served."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For Clemson, these upgrades didn’t just improve internal efficiencies, they also created a streamlined, expedient experience for students. Before these changes, students at Clemson would wait in line for 40 minutes to get their mail. Now, they can pick up their packages from digital kiosks. —Eduwire Editors