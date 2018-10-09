Here’s an innovative way to help students handle stress (eCampus News)

"Depression on campus is an ongoing issue that colleges must face. According to the American College Health Association, the number of students who report ever being diagnosed with depression has more than doubled since 2000, from 10 percent to 22 percent in the spring of 2017."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The student experience can be stressful to say the least. How does your institution help students de-stress? At Ohio State, a new lab is helping students manage their stress and find calm via mindfulness and breathing exercises. —Eduwire Editors