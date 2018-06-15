Group Looks for New Ways to Peer Over the Edtech Horizon (EdSurge)

"A group of educators trying to get a handle on what’s coming next in technology are working to build a new type of organization to track edtech trends."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of the NMC Horizon Report's sudden end, you might be worries about where to find forward-looking edtech information. Never fear. Since NMC shuttered, FOEcast has been created to offer thoughtful predictions for the future of edtech, and then, EDUCAUSE picked up the Horizon Report mantel. —Eduwire Editors