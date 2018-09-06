Fostering Human Connection for Meaningful Learning in Technologically Advanced Learning Spaces (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The EDUCAUSE community is reimagining the very essence of higher education: what it looks like, how it's designed, who it's for.1 A major focus of this reimagining is to integrate new technological tools into our learning spaces.2 From immersive technology to mobile displays and digital devices and even to furniture and writable surfaces, every aspect of the classroom is under scrutiny. Everything is being upgraded to the "Classroom 2.0" experience."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

New tech-driven tools in the classroom offer new opportunities for connection and engagement, but support may be needed to show how these technologies can be utilized while also maintaining deep interpersonal interaction. —Eduwire Editors