"Is your campus team on Slack?

The Slack bubble seems to have hit academia hard. Like the flu or meningitis, college campuses seem susceptible to rapid outbreaks of digital contagion."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, Slack is different than e-mail, and it facilitates real-time discussions, but it also has a persistence that may make you feel like you’re always on call in a way that e-mail doesn’t. Some people love it; some people don’t. Where do you stand? —Eduwire Editors