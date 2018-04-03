Florida International University Leads the Way with Degree in IoT Management (EdTech Magazine)

"Higher education institutions are exploring the Internet of Things in big ways. Late last year, the city of Los Angeles partnered with the University of Southern California to create an IoT sandbox that will allow both stakeholders to explore the tech’s potential."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Florida International University’s new degree program just goes to show — IoT is making a major impact. As we prepare campus networks for the proliferation of new connected devices, we’ll likely see more and more similar programs crop up at institutions. —Eduwire Editors