Esports program a slam dunk at SUNY Canton (EdScoop)

"Colleges are starting to pay attention to esports, the general term for the competitive versions of multi-player video games like League of Legends, Overwatch and HearthStone, as well as FIFA Soccer and NBA 2K."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Has your institution considered starting an esports program? Don’t miss this profile of SUNY Canton, which recently launched their virtual athletic offerings. Read how the school has built the program, from figuring out facilities and storage to getting the right tech in place. —Eduwire Editors