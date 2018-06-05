Driverless Shuttle at University of Michigan (Inside Higher Ed)

"The University of Michigan has begun using a driverless shuttle on part of campus, as part of a research project to measure consumer reactions to riding in vehicles without drivers."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could you see autonomous vehicles at your institution in the near future? Don’t miss this video about Mcity, the University of Michigan’s electric driverless shuttles. These vehicles are researching their own impact with campus stakeholders through internal and external cameras that record reactions. —Eduwire Editors