Don’t be complacent about data security (eCampus News)

"Have you ever been awoken by a loud noise in the middle of the night? Your body shifts from resting to alert in an instant. What just happened? Am I safe? Is the house secure? Did I lock the doors? At some point, you either get out of bed to investigate, or assure yourself it was nothing, and you go back to sleep. "—Source: eCampus News



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When it comes to data security, there’s no room for complacency, especially when you consider how much personal data is stored on campus networks. This article makes solid arguments for the iherent transparency of open source software, and the impact that has when it comes to cybersecurity. —Eduwire Editors