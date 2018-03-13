Digital Transformation and Technology Narratives (EDUCAUSE Review)

"We all have a technology narrative that shapes our understanding of the change going on around us. For younger professionals and retired CIOs alike, these narratives are often transformation stories. When it comes to teaching and learning, whether our early stories of educational technologies feature punch cards, AV carts, first-generation LMS software, or tablets, the drumbeat of digital change has been continuous and quickening for decades."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digitization is changing every aspect of higher education, impacting the day-to-day for students, faculty, and staff on campus (and beyond). What technologies have become mission-critical at your institution? —Eduwire Editors