Despite Increase in Instructional Designers, There Is No 'Universal Profile' for the Role (Campus Technology)

"The role of the instructional designer first surfaced during World War II as experts in psychology and academics to create training and assessment materials for troops. Since then — and especially since the spread of digital learning in education — the ranks have only grown."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the field of instructional design continues to evolve, it could be beneficial to standardize some key elements of the job with universal definitions. Not only would this add consistency across the workforce, it would also help institutions make sure students are properly prepared for the real world. —Eduwire Editors