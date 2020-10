"An active learning space at Dawson College in Canada has taken interactive display tech to the extreme. The classroom walls boast 56 feet of digital workspace where students can collaborate on coursework."—Source: Campus Technology

This impressive classroom space facilitates immersive student collaboration with BYOD-firendly technologies that can show content across 56 feet of displays that span four different areas. —Eduwire Editors