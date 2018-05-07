Cybersecurity on small-school budget: Two liberal arts colleges team up to share a CISO (EdScoop)

"Small colleges and universities face the same cybersecurity challenges as larger ones, but they typically don’t have the same resources to address the risks. Two Pennsylvania liberal arts schools have found a way to give more attention to the issue, though."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

These two schools might be nearly 100 miles apart, but they have something very major in common — a shared CISO. If your institution is struggling to craft a solid cybersecurity plan due to budgetary constraints, you could form a partnership with a nearby school. —Eduwire Editors