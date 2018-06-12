Critical Lessons Higher Ed Innovators Can Learn from Entrepreneurs (The EvoLLLution)

"The entrepreneurial spirit is more important to higher education today than ever before. While it has always been critical for leaders of non-traditional divisions to bring creativity and innovation to the table, this approach to institutional management is relatively new for the traditional side and requires leaders to develop a new skillset and mindset to manage a modern college or university. In this interview, Nick Ducoff reflects on his own experience as an entrepreneur, both within and outside a postsecondary environment, and shares his thoughts on what key lessons higher education innovators can learn from entrepreneurs."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Even on campus, the entrepreneurial spirit can be a driving force of innovation. This article explores how higher ed thought leaders can tap into that very specific kind of energy to push their campus forward. —Eduwire Editors