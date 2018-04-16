Colleges Tap Data-Driven Insights to Boost Students’ Performance (EdTech Magazine)

"Universities, under pressure to justify the cost and value of a degree, are stepping up their focus on student success initiatives that improve completion rates and speed time to graduation. Student success, in fact, came in as one of EDUCAUSE’s top IT issues for 2018."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When students start to falter with their studies, early intervention can be key. Tapping into the power of learning analytics offers insight that can help keep students firmly on the path to success. —Eduwire Editors