College Kids Turn to Crypto-Mining, Riddling Higher-Ed Networks (Infosecurity Magazine)

"The higher-education landscape has become a fertile field for growing crypto-mining revenue. College students are crypto-mining from their dorm rooms, while outside actors are targeting their online activities for web-based attacks."—Source: Infosecurity Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is crypto-mining happening on your campus? Do you have policies in place to address students using campus resources to mine cryptocurrencies in residence halls? How can we educate users to avoid crypto-mining malware? —Eduwire Editors