Can You Put a Score On a Student’s ‘Agility’ or ‘Diligence’? A New Service Tries It (EdSurge)

"Companies that make learning software now gather unprecedented amounts of data on student behavior as students do things like read online textbooks or study for tests with digital review tools. But when online learning aids can study students, could that give professors new ways to help learners? And how far is too far in trying to apply such student-activity data?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This new offering from Cerego raises some thorny questions around edtech. Should we let AI measure a learner's agility and diligence? And do those scores reflect more on the student — surely the quality of the content they are interfacing with relates to their engagement and bandwidth for the material? —Eduwire Editors