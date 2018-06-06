Bootcamps Go To College (The EvoLLLution)

"In April 2018 the coding and design bootcamp General Assembly was acquired by a Swiss staffing firm for $413 million. Bootcamps are often described as disruptors of higher education, giving underserved learners the ability to learn valuable, work-focused skills at lower cost than in a traditional degree program. Some saw the acquisition as the culmination—and vindication—of a disruptive challenge to traditional higher education. But was it?"—Source: The EvoLLLution

Has your institution embraced the bootcamp model? As more and more people embrace lifelong learning, bootcamps offer short-form courses that build critically important skills for the workforce, and the demand is growing. —Eduwire Editors