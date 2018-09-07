Berkeley College Faculty Test VR for Learning (Campus Technology)

"In a pilot program at Berkeley College, members of a Virtual Reality Faculty Interest Group tested the use of virtual reality to immerse students in a variety of learning experiences."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This pilot program brought together seven faculty members from a variety of disciplines to test-drive virtual reality as a learning tool. Using smartphone apps Google Cardboard headsets, a solid majority of students felt more engaged with course content with the addition of VR. —Eduwire Editors