Automation will change jobs, not eliminate them, study finds (EdScoop)

"As technological changes continue to restructure society and citizens begin to grasp that automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning will accelerate the pace, educators are wrestling with how these innovations will ripple through the classroom."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We’ve all seen the headlines — robots are coming for jobs in many sectors of the working world. To effectively prepare students for a future that will incorporate more automation, it’s important to start training them for the jobs of tomorrow today. —Eduwire Editors