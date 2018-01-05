Augusta U. bolsters cyber commitment with new training facility (EdScoop)

"Georgia officials converged Wednesday on Augusta University's campus to recognize the state's latest commitment to cybersecurity education, training and defense."—Source: EdScoop



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is a very exciting initiative, and, if successful, Augusta’s new training wing could serve as a blueprint for other universities looking to link academia, government, and industry experts. We all know that we need work together to improve cybersecurity, and this offers practical strategy. The new facility is also an asset for students who want to learn career readiness from cyberdefense field experts. —Eduwire Editors