At What Cost Wi-Fi? (Inside Higher Ed)

"Gaming consoles, tablets, smart speakers, minifridges that text you when you run out of beer -- these are just some of the internet-connected items students are now bringing with them to their residence halls."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The number of connected devices on campus is growing in tandem with student expectations around wi-fi — they expect to connect anywhere, anytime, on multiple devices, and it needs to be fast. How can institutions keep up? Inside Higher Ed shares some insight. —Eduwire Editors