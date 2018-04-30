As Hacking Efforts Mature, Higher Education Will See More Sophisticated Threats (EdTech Magazine)

"Those of us in higher education IT often talk about dramatic shifts in the cybersecurity landscape, and we all know intuitively and from experience that things are indeed changing. But it’s important to pay attention to exactly how and why these changes are occurring, because only then can we craft the most effective response."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The phrase "network security" is the apotheosis of a moving target. One threat might get neutralized only for another threat to appear a nanosecond later. This EdTech piece is a sobering and important take on how to better arm ourselves against higher ed hacking. Read it and share it with your whole team. —Eduwire Editors