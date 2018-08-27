Arizona State Online Students Use VR for Biology Labs (Campus Technology)

"When Arizona State University (ASU) Online students hit the biology lab, they head to their locker, don a lab coat and gloves and start following through on the exercises they've been assigned, perhaps taking blood samples from basketball players to measure their blood glucose levels, using confocal microscopy to help a farmer save his crop from a mysterious plant disease or sequencing DNA. Except these students haven't left their own study spaces."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Virtual reality labs do more than simply allow students to complete advanced activities from their own spaces — they also allow students to take as much time as they need to complete tasks, give learners the ability to revisit activities as needed, and offer feedback during the process. —Eduwire Editors