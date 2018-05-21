Academic Technology Specialist in Literatures, Cultures, and Languages

Institution: Stanford University

Post date: 05/21/2018

Location: Stanford, CA

Job Summary:



The Stanford University Libraries' Center for Interdisciplinary Research (CIDR) is seeking an innovative, experienced, team-oriented Academic Technology Specialist for the Division of Literatures, Cultures, and Languages (DLCL) of Stanford's School of Humanities and Sciences, to help lead the integration of technology into teaching, learning, and research activities in the digital humanities at Stanford and beyond. Regular tasks will include consulting and collaborating with members of the Stanford community, as well as analyzing, designing, developing, and implementing computational tools for humanities research and teaching.

The Academic Technology Specialist will be based jointly in the DLCL and the Stanford Libraries, where s/he will be part of a distinguished and widely-recognized team of other academic technologists and software developers with combined decades of expertise in the computational social sciences and digital humanities, whose activities support research and teaching in these fields for the Stanford community. CIDR collaborates both with individual faculty and with centers and departments engaged in digital research, such as the Center for Spatial and Textual Analysis (CESTA, incorporating the Spatial History Project, the Literary Lab, Humanities+Design, and the Poetic Media Lab); the Stanford Humanities Center; the Institute for Research in the Social Sciences; and other campus units. CIDR is also a hub for collaboration and communication among social science and digital humanities scholars, library curators, and professional developers, promoting a sense of shared purpose in support of the Stanford mission of research and teaching.

The successful candidate will have a deep understanding of scholarship in the humanities and the digital humanities. S/he will consult and collaborate with faculty and students on scholarly projects to identify technical approaches, processes and tools; evaluate and integrate existing software tools; and design and implement new solutions. That candidate should have both a broad and deep understanding of current the state of the art in the digital humanities, as well as experience working with software for information visualization; statistical and textual analysis; natural language processing; digital content creation, storage, and discovery; network analysis; and other areas.

Read Full Job Listing