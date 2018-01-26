4 Ways Data Loss Prevention Tools Fit Right in to Layered Security Strategies (EdTech Magazine)

"Cybersecurity pros often follow a “defense in depth” strategy, acknowledging the fact that controls will fail. Layered defenses are especially important in the open-computing environment of academia. Data loss prevention solutions are an important component of a layered approach to security. DLP scans content leaving the institution for signs of sensitive information and often serves as the last line of defense, stopping data exfiltration after other controls fail to prevent a breach. "—Source: EdTech Magazine



WHY THIS MATTERS:

How do you safeguard sensitive information at your institution? Read how data loss prevention tools could add an extra layer of security to your approach. —Eduwire Editors