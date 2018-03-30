3 Ways Human-Centered Design Can Inform Student Success [video] (EDUCAUSE Review)

"So, you know, the question of what can a university leader do if they really wanna start to design their model, their institution, around human-centered design principles... There are really sort of three things that I would suggest right off the bat."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Are you committed to using tech thoughtfully to help students succeed? You won’t want to miss this video interview with ISTE CEO Richard Culatta, which underscores the importance of designing learning experiences to fit the varying needs of all students through a human-centered approach. —Eduwire Editors