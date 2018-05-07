3 proven ways to improve higher-ed collaboration (eCampus News)

"Collaboration across departments has been identified as the fundamental differentiator in achieving strategic objectives in not only the business community but also in higher education. Today’s challenging higher-ed environment can benefit from more collaboration, particularly between IT, business, and finance leaders."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While collaboration isn’t necessarily easy, especially when it crosses departmental borders, it can have major benefits. eCampus News shares cogent advice for a more collaborative campus. —Eduwire Editors