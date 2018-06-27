3 Good Reasons to Hire an AV Consultant (Campus Technology)

"Technology managers in higher education are asked to do many things and expected to do all of them well. The list continues to grow, encompassing technology management, project management, system design, installation, support, event support, budgeting, procurement, networking and training. We are expected to have the breadth of knowledge of what some organizations might consider multiple job lines — yet frequently encounter users, staff and faculty who regard us as the people who bring in the overhead projectors (those days are long gone)."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For campus tech managers, when things ramp up, hiring an independent AV consultant can help streamline technology deployment and management. —Eduwire Editors