2,300 Echo Dots put Alexa skills in every Saint Louis University dorm (EdScoop)

"While institutions like Arizona State University and Northeastern University were drawing attention to their pilot projects for voice assistant technology, Saint Louis University (SLU) was quietly preparing to best them all."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At SLU, every student dorm will now have a customized Echo Dot to help keep students connected to campus information via pre-programmed Alexa skills. New skills can be added via a management platform, without the need to physically update each of the 2,300 devices individually. —Eduwire Editors