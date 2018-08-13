10 ways colleges use analytics to increase student success (eCampus News)

"The success of higher education institutions depends on the ability to excel across the student life cycle. Regardless of the type, size, or focus of a college or university, they all strive to attract and enroll high-quality students, retain and graduate students, and maintain strong relationships with alumni."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is your institution fully harnessing the power of analytics? Read how this data can play many important roles, from recruiting potential students and keeping learners on the path to success to keeping track of alumni and donors. —Eduwire Editors