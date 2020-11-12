Systems Contractor News talks with Cynthia Menna from ADI and Jeffrey Wolf of Herman Pro AV about the deal that brought these two companies together. Menna will discuss the impact having Herman and its team of logistics and contractor workers on board to help dealers and integrators. Wolf talks about how joining the ADI team gives Herman a broader reach to serve customers and dealers better. Menna and Wolf discuss joining together cultures and companies, and how dealers and manufacturers will best be served.

Herman Pro AV is a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry. Celebrating over 55 years in business, Herman empowers pro AV integrators to achieve more by relying on Herman for trained, experienced technical personnel, complete project coordination, and one-stop purchasing from more than 60 leading manufacturers. Integrator partners leverage Herman’s deep industry experience and expertise to improve operational efficiencies and achieve time and cost savings related to the procurement and management of project materials and labor resources. In February 2020, Herman became part of Resideo’s ADI Global Distribution business, a global distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products. Visit us at HermanProAV.com.

