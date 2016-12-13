NewTek AutoLink for Panasonic PTZ Automatically Detects Panasonic IP Cameras for TriCaster and NewTek IP Series Workflows

Panasonic announced the NewTek AutoLink for Panasonic PTZ, a software application allowing users to connect IP-ready Panasonic professional video cameras to a network and detect their presence automatically from NewTek TriCaster and the IP Series Video Mix Engine. With NewTek AutoLink for Panasonic PTZ, Panasonic IP cameras detected on a network become immediately available for use in NDI-based video production workflows without any additional configuration.

With NewTek AutoLink for Panasonic PTZ, users may have any number of Panasonic IP cameras on standby, ready to take live into production. Compatible cameras include: AW-HE130, AW-HE40 and AW-UE70 PTZ cameras, as well as studio camera systems and AK-UB300 4K Box Camera with streaming outputs. Once the camera is recognized as a network video source, it becomes accessible to any TriCaster or Video Mix Engine on the network. Video translation and transmission is only initiated when the camera source is selected, conserving valuable bandwidth and system resources.

“Panasonic and NewTek’s mutual customers have asked us for quicker set up and easier integration as live studio customers have become increasingly diverse. Simple IP connectivity is the answer,” said Kunihiko Miyagi, Executive Vice President, Imaging Network Business Division, Panasonic – Professional AV. “We are very excited to offer a real plug-and-play system between Panasonic’s industry-leading PTZ cameras, studio camera systems and NewTek TriCaster. Adding another AW-HE130, AW-HE40 or AW-UE70 to a NewTek production system will be easier than ever thanks to this innovative software. We hope that easy operation will satisfy existing customers’ requests and also broaden the market for our technologies by addressing new opportunities presented by streaming media.”

“NewTek and Panasonic share a vision of an IP workflow-driven production environment. NewTek AutoLink for Panasonic PTZ is a collaboration between our two companies to make this vision a reality today,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO for NewTek. “The beauty is that you can connect as many Panasonic IP cameras as needed – without using up all your available bandwidth.”

NewTek AutoLink for Panasonic PTZ is also compatible with the PTZ control functionality integrated into TriCaster and the Video Mix Engine, enabling the user to manage orientation, zoom, focus and iris of supported cameras, and store and recall camera presets, directly from the user interface or a compatible controller. NewTek AutoLink for Panasonic PTZ will work with any Panasonic IP enabled professional cameras supporting RTSP stream delivery over an Ethernet connection. This includes the AW-HE130, AW-HE40, AW-UE70 PTZ cameras, the AK-HC5000 studio camera system, the AK-UC3000 4K studio camera system, as well as AK-UB300 4K Box Camera.

Actual performance may vary based on user-defined conditions, including but not limited to camera model and settings; selected video format, resolution, and frame rate; and network configuration.