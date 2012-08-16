KVM Now Available with RGB's External Desktop Agent

Secure KVM is now attainable through the use of RGB's External Desktop Agent (EDA) in SinglePoint KvM and Multipoint Control Room Management System (MCMS) installations.
- SinglePoint KvM enables a unified display space where users control the layout of the visual presentation as well as the operation of the computers displayed, all with a single mouse and keyboard.
- MCMS expands on this functionality in multi-user environments, such as control rooms, through a simplified system of preferences and priorities. This mechanism determines which operators have access to data and provides a hierarchy among operators for controlling resources.
- The EDA functions as a remote keyboard and mouse emulator on any computer, obviating the need to install special software.
- An EDA receives keyboard & mouse commands from the operator via its own IP address and relays them to a target computer over a PS/2 port. A PS/2 to USB adapter is provided, with the PS/2 connection remaining in-line. Since PS/2 is unidirectional, either arrangement ensures that keyboard/mouse commands are passed to the computer without allowing external access to computer files.
- The EDA also supports special commands, such as CTRL-ALT-DEL, and access to a computer's boot sequence.