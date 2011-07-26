Report from InfoCOMM 2011 – Luidia

- The folks at Luidia built their business around the nifty eBeam whiteboard capture device. Seems oh-so-simple now… stick it to any whiteboard and record your board notes straight to the computer… but when they started out, the general consensus was that you needed a big honking piece of dedicated equipment to get the job done.
- While their current market focus is K-12, the eBeam product line offers a lot of value for anyone with a whiteboard and a computer, in other words, pretty much everyone with projects and/or students. In addition to the eBeam, Luidia technology is baked into a variety of products manufactured by 3M, Hitachi, Claridge Products, Chief, edding and Uchida.
- How to balance funding constraints with technology needs across multiple installations. Luidia’s Jody Forehand says the company takes a modular approach to solving that problem.
- “We’re trying to give schools as much flexibility as possible in how they make their [instructional technology] purchasing decisions,” she says.
- In this way, institutions are not locked into having to deploy an expensive, swiss-army-knife solution at all locations. “Just add the components that you need when you need them,” says Forehand. All of this can be accomplished without replacing existing infrastructure.