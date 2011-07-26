Topics

Report from InfoCOMM 2011 – Luidia

By ()

  • The folks at Luidia built their business around the nifty eBeam whiteboard capture device. Seems oh-so-simple now… stick it to any whiteboard and record your board notes straight to the computer… but when they started out, the general consensus was that you needed a big honking piece of dedicated equipment to get the job done.
  • While their current market focus is K-12, the eBeam product line offers a lot of value for anyone with a whiteboard and a computer, in other words, pretty much everyone with projects and/or students. In addition to the eBeam, Luidia technology is baked into a variety of products manufactured by 3M, Hitachi, Claridge Products, Chief, edding and Uchida.
  • How to balance funding constraints with technology needs across multiple installations. Luidia’s Jody Forehand says the company takes a modular approach to solving that problem.
  • “We’re trying to give schools as much flexibility as possible in how they make their [instructional technology] purchasing decisions,” she says.
  • In this way, institutions are not locked into having to deploy an expensive, swiss-army-knife solution at all locations. “Just add the components that you need when you need them,” says Forehand. All of this can be accomplished without replacing existing infrastructure.

Click here for more.