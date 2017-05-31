ZeeVee Promotes Chordas, Scurto to Management Team

ZeeVee has named Joseph Chordas vice president, North American sales, and promoted Chris Scurto to vice president of business development and marketing.

Joseph Chordas

Chordas is responsible for sales strategy and successful execution of North American sales efforts at ZeeVee. With more than 20 years experience successfully building businesses, Chordas has held sales leadership positions with companies covering a broad spectrum of industries. As director of sales for VBrick Systems, Chordas was a driving force in the sales, marketing, channel development, and client relationship management from start-up to midsize company. He was also an integral part of establishing Discover Video as a provider of digital video solutions for educational institutions, governmental agencies, and corporations worldwide.

Scurto joined ZeeVee in 2011 as a member of the sales management team. Scurto will take a more senior role as the vice president of business development and marketing at ZeeVee. He will be responsible for executing strategic initiatives to support ZeeVee’s continued expansion and global growth in the pro AV, broadcast, and IP sectors. He will also work directly with ZeeVee CEO Bob Michaels to develop new strategic markets. Scurto will continue to drive and manage the marketing and corporate communications effort to further ZeeVee’s brand and thought leadership. Prior to ZeeVee, Scurto worked in senior management roles for companies like Daniels and Associates, United Artists Entertainment, Wireless Broadcasting Systems of America, and Charter Communications, as well as several start-ups in the data and communication industries.

Chris Scurto“ZeeVee has experienced steady growth with our RF business and more recently, rapid growth with the expansion of our award-winning IP distribution product offering,” stated Bob Michaels, CEO. “With the realization of AV over IP upon us and the immense growth opportunities that exist, we have made significant moves to strengthen our management team and expand efforts in a number of strategic initiatives. The addition of Chordas and the promotion of Scurto perfectly positions ZeeVee to lead the industry in developing innovative products that meet the needs of our customers and end users.”