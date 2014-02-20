Bob Poucel Returns to Broadcast Pix as Director of Support

- Bob Poucel has returned to Broadcast Pix as director of support, based out of the company's main office in Billerica, MA. Poucel managed technical support at Broadcast Pix for more than three years before he went to Imprivata to manage its U.S. technical support center. Previously, he managed technical support organizations for IBM Rational Software, the MITRE Corporation, and Avid Technology.
- "We are very happy to welcome Bob back to Broadcast Pix," said Steve Ellis, general manager, Broadcast Pix. "He has years of experience with our product lines, which will help him improve our processes and help our team continue to exceed customer support expectations."
- Poucel can be contacted at (978) 600-1100 or via e-mail at rpoucel@broadcastpix.com.